Supercars stars avoid bans for comments

Supercars' drivers Jamie Whincup and Cameron Waters have escaped bans for comments aimed at race officials following Sunday's controversial race in New Zealand.

Governing body Confederation of Australian Motor Sport (CAMS) had threatened to throw the book at seven-time series champion Whincup ahead of next month's Bathurst 1000 after an extraordinary spray directed at stewards at the recent Auckland SuperSprint.

Popular Ford young gun Cameron Waters was also in hot water after he questioned whether results should stand following a controversial safety car period that marred the 200km race.

Four-time Bathurst champion Whincup passed the safety car without permission after being incorrectly identified as the race leader, receiving a drive-through penalty before finishing a distant 16th.

He then questioned the officials' professionalism in a post-race TV interview saying they were "cruising back, having a few glasses of red each night".

The comments left CAMS chief executive Eugene Arocca furious, describing them as "disgraceful" and "offensive".

But following a meeting with his Supercars counterpart Sean Seamer and apologies from both drivers, it's been decided no further action will be taken.

"We accept the right of competitors to dispute our decisions however, personal attacks on the professionalism of officials have no place in any sport," Arocca said.

"There is no doubt Jamie's comments have upset many people, however, having had the opportunity to speak to him I know that he is genuinely remorseful for the offence he has caused, particularly in race control."

Waters sent a written apology to CAMS while Whincup issued a brief statement.

"While the comments were made in the heat of the moment following a long weekend, these kind of comments about our officials have no place in our sport," Whincup said.

"Everyone in the paddock is aware that we simply couldn't compete without the dedication and sacrifices of all officials and I apologise unreservedly for any offence I have caused."

Seamer said Supercars was eager to receive CAMS' debrief of the race.

"In a sport like ours, driven by passion, these errors can and do get amplified," Seamer said.

"Eugene and I have discussed the various incidents that occurred on Sunday and we agree this was such a case.

"Ultimately, the rules are the rules and we support CAMS and its officials in the implementation and application of those rules. We look forward to discussing the outcome of CAMS' review and debrief of the race."