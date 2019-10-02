        <
          Ford star Waters signs new Supercars deal

          4:01 PM ET
          • Ed Jackson

          Ford driver Cameron Waters has committed his Supercars future to Tickford Racing.

          The 25-year-old has signed a multi-year deal to stay with the team for 2020 and beyond.

          The Mildura-born driver has been with Tickford since his rookie season in 2016, delivering one race win in that time - the 2017 Sandown 500 alongside co-driver Richie Stanaway.

          With six podiums already in 2019, Waters is aiming for a career-best championship finish as he heads into next week's Bathurst 1000 siting seventh on the standings.

          "We've had a great 2019 so far, and gotten to share some champagne together, so it's great to have next year sorted this early," Waters said.

          "Obviously we're off to Bathurst in a few days, and we've definitely got the tools to win there."

