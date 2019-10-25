Tander tops Supercars' Gold Coast practice

Holden have again laid down the gauntlet to Supercars leader Scott McLaughlin, with veteran Garth Tander emerging fastest in second practice for this weekend's Gold Coast 600.

After Holden's Jamie Whincup dominated the opening session, three-time Bathurst champion Tander topped the time sheets for the first practice session dedicated only to co-drivers on the tourist strip, clocking an impressive one minute, 10.66 second lap for the 30-minute session.

Former series champion Tander, partnering title hope Shane van Gisbergen, finished practice ahead of Ford star Chaz Mostert's teammate James Moffat.

Runaway Supercars series leader McLaughlin's co-driver Alex Premat completed the top three.

It was a shot in the arm for Ford's McLaughlin after they languished in 10th spot following opening practice.

But it appears they still have some homework to do if McLaughlin is to seal successive Supercars titles on the Gold Coast.

McLaughlin grabbed a 622-point championship lead, having retained the Bathurst 1000 title after a stewards hearing into his Ford outfit DJR Team Penske's Great Race safety car controversy.

DJR Team Penske copped a $250,000 fine and was deducted 300 championship points, while McLaughlin's teammate Fabian Coulthard was relegated from sixth to last in the Bathurst results for their "go slow" safety car tactics at Mount Panorama.

McLaughlin can clinch the 2019 series in Saturday's opening 102-lap race if he finishes in the top three and nearest championship rival van Gisbergen fails to finish - a real possibility on the concrete wall-lined Gold Coast track that has no margin for error.

Premat was confident he had primed their Mustang before Friday's final practice session at 4:45pm.

"I think I went to the limit today. I am looking forward to the race on Saturday," Premat said.