SVG claims Supercars pole at GC

The stage is set for Shane van Gisbergen to reel in sidelined Supercars series leader Scott McLaughlin after the Holden star claimed pole position for the Gold Coast 600's final race on Sunday.

Van Gisbergen clocked one minute, 10.20 seconds to emerge fastest in the top 10 shootout which was reduced to nine drivers after McLaughlin sensationally crashed out in the first round of qualifying.

McLaughlin's hopes of wrapping up the Supercars championship title on Sunday are in tatters after the Ford star was ruled out of the Gold Coast 600's final 300km event following his horror accident.

McLaughlin's Mustang hit the inside kerb at 140km/h at the tough concrete wall-lined street circuit and ended up on its side on turn four.

Earning plaudits for sportsmanship, van Gisbergen - McLaughlin's main rival for the Supercars title - stopped his Holden and raced over to help his fellow New Zealander out of his badly-damaged vehicle.

McLaughlin could have secured back-to-back championships with two rounds still remaining if he finished the Gold Coast 600 holding a 600-point lead over van Gisbergen.

Van Gisbergen whittled away McLaughlin's lead from 622 to 613 points after finishing second behind Jamie Whincup in Saturday's Gold Coast 102-lap opener with the Ford star finishing third.

Now van Gisbergen can make a major dent in McLaughlin's advantage with the Ford driver sidelined on Sunday.

Van Gisbergen is in the box seat after topping the shootout timesheets ahead of Whincup and Ford's Will Davison, claiming his 28th career pole.

There was a red flag in the shootout after Ford gun Cam Waters made a mistake at a chicane and hit a tyre bundle, loosening it.

But it was nothing compared to McLaughlin's major crash.

McLaughlin was monitored at the track's medical centre where he received a concussion test before being given a clean bill of health.

"My heart is hurting but that's it. I am just terribly sorry for everyone at the team," McLaughlin said.

"It (crash) was a big one. It surprised me. It all happened real quick.

"I will give myself a clip over the ear...but I want to thank Shane for pulling up and seeing if I was alright."

Van Gisbergen was praised for his sportsmanship for helping McLaughlin but was just glad his fellow Kiwi had emerged unscathed.

"It's not a good feeling coming around the corner and seeing one of your mates on his side," van Gisbergen said.

"I helped him out but the medical team were there fast. He was pretty shaken but he will be fine.

"You would do it for anyone in the field - it (crash) was shocking."

Meanwhile, there was drama before Sunday qualifying with Holden's Richie Stanaway stood down by Garry Rogers Motorsport due to disciplinary reasons and replaced by Dylan O'Keeffe.