Van Gisbergen wins Gold Coast Supercars

It might have been a touchy subject but Shane van Gisbergen has made a major dent in sidelined star Scott McLaughlin's Supercars series lead after claiming the Gold Coast 600's final race.

Van Gisbergen made the most of McLaughlin's absence after the Ford driver crashed out dramatically in qualifying, winning the 102-lap event by 0.17 of a second ahead of teammate Jamie Whincup.

The Holden driver cut McLaughlin's series lead from 613 to 463 points going into the final two rounds.

Not that van Gisbergen wanted to talk about it.

The New Zealander preferred to speak on Sunday about the team championship after having mixed feelings whittling away McLaughlin's lead while the Ford driver was in hospital.

McLaughlin passed a concussion test at the trackside medical centre after his qualifying crash.

But he was later taken to hospital for observation before being discharged on Sunday night after van Gisbergen had emerged triumphant for the fourth time this season.

"I don't really have any thoughts about that (drivers' championship)," van Gisbergen said.

"I am more about Scotty and his well being. Their Bathurst winning car is now ready for the scrap heap - it is pretty sad to see.

"As far as the championship goes, you don't want to gain points like that - the focus now is the team championship."

Van Gisbergen's Red Bull Racing outfit trail McLaughlin's DJR Team Penske by just 132 points going into the next round, the Sandown 500 from November 8-10.

McLaughlin's hopes of wrapping up the Supercars championship title on Sunday were in tatters when he was ruled out of the Gold Coast finale after his horror accident.

McLaughlin's Mustang hit the inside kerb at 140km/h at the tough concrete wall-lined street circuit and ended up on its side on turn four.

The Kiwi could have secured consecutive titles if he finished the Gold Coast 600 holding a 600-point lead over van Gisbergen.

Now McLaughlin is firmly in van Gisbergen's sights ahead of the final two rounds which offer a total of 600 points for the winner.

The Ford series leader is also looking for a new ride, with his Mustang written off in the spectacular qualifying crash.

His DJR Team Penske outfit is expected to build a new Mustang for the Sandown 500 showdown.

David Reynolds - assisted by co-driver Luke Youlden - finished third on Sunday, marking the first all-Holden podium since the 2018 Sandown 500.

It was a dream weekend for van Gisbergen's Red Bull Racing Holden team.

On Saturday, Whincup claimed the 300km race ahead of van Gisbergen with McLaughlin third.

There was drama before Sunday qualifying with Holden's Richie Stanaway stood down by Garry Rogers Motorsport due to disciplinary reasons and replaced by Dylan O'Keeffe, who finished 18th in the 23-strong field.

A record crowd of 198,763 packed the Gold Coast over the three days.