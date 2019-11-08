Reynolds chases fast Supercars finish

Holden's David Reynolds has made a fast start to the Sandown 500 as he chases a big finish to his Supercars season.

The Penrite Racing star broke the lap record for Supercars at the Melbourne track in Friday's practice.

Reynolds was the fastest driver of the day with a lap of one minute and 07.7779 seconds.

Matching his career-high third-placed championship finish from 2015 is probably beyond Reynolds, who comes into Sandown fifth in the standings.

The 2017 Bathurst champion might still lift his team into third on the teams' championship standings, however, if he and teammate Anton De Pasquale perform well at Sandown and in the season finale in Newcastle.

"You want to finish on a high; you want to be as far up as you can," Reynolds said.

"Mainly for the team, the championship - everyone only cares about the winner and the rest are sort of 'yeah, whatever'.

"If both cars have two good rounds, we could end up third in the teams' championship but it's going to be tough.

"We're up for the challenge but, at the end of the day, it's not won or lost in the last two rounds - it's won or lost over the season."

Reynolds has been an outspoken critic of the category's inability to stop Ford's Mustang dominating this year's championship.

Scott McLaughlin comes into the second-last round of the year with a whopping 463-point lead and could wrap up back-to-back titles this weekend.

Reynolds is tipping the DJR Team Penske driver to finish the job this weekend and he's hoping 2020 will bring a more-competitive title race.

"It's been a bit of a weird year for everyone," he said.

"Looking forward to next year. Hopefully, the category can do a better job and be a bit more even."