Whincup on pole for Supercars' Sandown 500

Holden star Jamie Whincup will start Sunday's Sandown 500 from pole position while Scott McLaughlin has edged closer to back-to-back titles after Saturday's 60km sprint event.

Whincup secured his fourth pole position for the 500km endurance race as he led from start to finish following co-driver Craig Lowndes' win earlier in the day in the first 60km sprint event.

Whincup, who won at Sandown last year alongside Paul Dumbrell, will be looking for a fifth Sandown 500 victory.

The 20-lap race in wet conditions also gave Ford driver Scott McLaughlin a huge boost in his quest to secure back-to-back championships.

The series leader came home fifth to extend his championship lead to 500 points.

It means even if nearest rival Shane Van Gisbergen picks up the 250 points for winning Sunday's race, McLaughlin will take out the title simply by finishing the 161-lap event.

Van Gisbergen's slim title hopes basically evaporated after an opening lap tangle with Penrite Racing's Anton De Pasquale.

The Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver's Commodore limped back to the garage with damaged steering but his failure to finish left him pointless and means he'll start Sunday's race from the back of the grid.

Van Gisbergen was however more disappointed by the decision by race officials to issue De Pasquale with a drive-through penalty for the incident which meant the Holden driver finished 13th.

"Gutted. I've stuffed that one up royally," the New Zealander told Fox Sports.

"100 per cent on me ... don't know what they're doing giving him (De Pasquale) a penalty."

Driving standards advisor Craig Baird later admitted he had been incorrect to penalise De Pasquale for his role in the incident.

It was harsh on the Penrite team after youngster Will Brown had done a fantastic job in the earlier co-driver race to qualify second.

Joining Whincup and Lowndes on the front row of the grid will be Nissan pair Andre Heimgartner and Bryce Fullwood.

David Reynolds finished third with Will Davison coming home fourth.

Sunday's race begins at 1.25pm (AEDT).