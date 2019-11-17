Supercars undercard gets $400K scholarship

Supercars has announced the winner of its feeder championship in 2020 will receive a $400,000 scholarship.

The Super2 Series is the breeding ground of up-and-coming drivers, with two-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin among those to graduate from the series to the top level.

Supercars chief operating officer Shane Howard said the new prize would be used exclusively to assist the winning driver to secure a top-tier drive in 2021.

"The new financial incentives will provide considerable benefits for drivers looking to build on their success in DS2 to graduate to a full-time career in Supercars," Howard said.

"This is a logical decision to streamline the pathway, leverage off existing logistics arrangements and reduce overall costs for competitors in our key support categories."

Supercars has also announced the creation of a rookie class within the Super2 Series, which will be a competition for under-25 drivers in their first full season of the second-tier championship.

The rookie driver who accumulates the most points will be given a $100,000 scholarship.

Next year's Super2 Series has also been reduced from seven to six events.