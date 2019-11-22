Holden eyes Supercars teams title upset

Ford star Scott McLaughlin may have won the Supercars drivers' championship in a canter but Holden are hot on his heels to cause an upset in the team title.

DJR Team Penske's McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard lead Triple Eight Racing's Shane van Gisbergen and Jamie Whincup by 116 points leading into the season-ending Newcastle 500.

There are 576 points up for grabs this weekend and the Holden duo are eyeing an upset after beating the Ford boys in the first practice session on Friday.

McLaughlin posted the quickest lap but Coulthard finished in 12th which means Whincup (third) and van Gisbergen (sixth) would have beaten them on points in race conditions.

DJR Team Penske have won 20 of 30 races this season but they invited Triple Eight Racing back into the title race after copping a heavy sanction at the Bathurst 1000.

McLaughlin won his first Bathurst crown but the team was stripped 300 points for Coulthard deliberately slowing behind the safety car.

The winner of the final two races of the season in Newcastle on Saturday and Sunday will bag 150 points each. Points filter down 33 for last place (24th).

David Reynolds was second-fastest in the first practice session on the Newcastle beachfront, while Todd Hazelwood and Mark Winterbottom completed the top five.

There will be a second practise session on Friday at 3.25pm (AEDT).