Van Gisbergen wins Newcastle Supercars

Supercars star Shane van Gisbergen won race one at the Newcastle 500 from pole position, but a mistake from Triple Eight teammate Jamie Whincup has proved costly.

The Holden duo were in prime position on Saturday for a one-two finish and to close the gap in the teams' championship race, but Whincup misjudged a corner with 20 laps to go and finished eighth.

It allowed DJR Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard to round out the podium and extend their teams' championship lead ahead of Sunday's season-ending race.

The 2019 Supercars champion McLaughlin now looks set to complete the double as DJR Team Penske hold a 143-point lead over Triple Eight.

Van Gisbergen said it was an uncharacteristic error from Whincup but was thrilled to win after only just sneaking into the top 10 shootout earlier in the day.

"I've had a couple taken away, especially last year's one - I'm still pretty gutted about that so it feels good to win one here," he said.

"We had a cool start, a good battle, then forced our way through.

"It's a real shame for (Whincup) to make a mistake like that, I'm sure he'll be kicking himself but will come back stronger tomorrow."

There are still 288 points up for grabs on Sunday and McLaughlin warned the teams' title race wasn't won yet, citing his heartbreaking defeat in 2017.

"It's tough around here, it's quite hard work," he said.

"Jamie made a mistake there which gifted us a double podium and I'm sure they'll come back stronger tomorrow.

"It's not done. If these guys finish one-two, we've got to be good, anything can happen. I know the hard way.

"The (teams' championship) would be huge. It would top off an incredible year."

Coulthard admitted he was lucky to secure third spot and said the focus was now firmly on winning the teams' championship.

"We were gifted a little bit with Jamie going down the escape road, a pretty rare mistake for him but we'll take it," Coulthard said.

"We want to win that teams pretty bad. It would be the icing on the cake. It's been a big year."

Walkinshaw Andretti United's Scott Pye delivered a sensational performance after starting last (24th) on the grid to finish sixth thanks to clever pit stops.

"I needed to right that wrong from qualifying," Pye said.

"It was an awesome race and I felt good until the end. I gave it absolutely everything until the flag."

Dave Reynolds, Cam Waters, James Courtney, Tim Slade and Mark Winterbottom completed the top 10.