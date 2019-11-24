Whincup wins Newcastle 500 Supercars

Seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup has won the final race of the season from pole position after clinching the Newcastle 500.

It was the 118th win of Whincup's illustrious career and fifth of the season, but he missed out on the teams' championship on Sunday after Triple Eight teammate Shane van Gisbergen finished seventh.

Scott McLaughlin, who had already clinched the drivers' championship, finished fourth on the Newcastle street circuit, while teammate Fabian Coulthard was second and Tim Slade third.

McLaughlin and Coulthard's DJR Team Penske held on to claim the 2019 teams' title.

It marks back-to-back drivers' championships for McLaughlin who has dominated 2019 with a record 18 wins from 32 races, including his maiden Bathurst 1000 crown, to take the crown by 562 points.

"I'm so glad to finally be able to celebrate. We won the teams' championship, too - that's bloody awesome," McLaughlin said.

"Our motto is effort equals results and we certainly proved that this year - 20 wins (as a team) - it's very hard to do.

"Those results come from all the people who put the work in behind the scenes. When the chips are down, we come back. We don't care what's been said - we just get on with it.

"I'm glad it's all done and we can party now. I can't wait to have a few beers tonight. We're gonna send it."

Van Gisbergen and Whincup won the two races in Newcastle over the weekend and finished second and third in the drivers' standings.

Whincup, 36, backed Triple Eight to return stronger in 2020 and stop McLaughlin securing a Supercars 'threepeat'.

"We fought hard right to the end," Whincup said.

"We didn't have that much performance at the start of the year but we chipped away and two wins this weekend for the team gives us confidence going into next year that we can certainly be contenders.

"This year, it wasn't much of a battle. Unfortunately, car 17 (McLaughlin) disappeared up the road a bit but, hopefully, we can take it to them next year.

"Top three in the championship again, I'll take that. I'm no spring chicken anymore, so very happy.

"But congratulations to Scotty - he did a great job."

Coulthard praised his teammate and the 37-year-old said his two podiums in the round proved he (Coulthard) hadn't forgotten how to win.

"We've had a podium both days and come away with the most points for the round, so it's been a good weekend," Coulthard said.

Scott Pye, Chaz Mostert, Gisbergen, Cameron Waters, Nick Percat and Todd Hazelwood rounded out the top 10 in Newcastle.