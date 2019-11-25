        <
          Supercars' end of season award winners

          5:16 AM ET
          • Laine Clark

          LIST OF SUPERCARS END OF SEASON AWARD WINNERS

          Barry Sheene Medal: Shane van Gisbergen (Red Bull Holden Racing Team)

          2019 Supercars champion: Scott McLaughlin (DJR Team Penske)

          Champion Team Award: DJR Team Penske (Shell V-Power Ford Racing Team)

          2019 Supercars Pole Position Award: Scott McLaughlin

          Champion Manufacturer of the Year: Ford

          Most Popular Driver Fan's Choice Award: Scott McLaughlin

          Best Event Fan's Choice Award: Gold Coast 600

          Mike Kable Young Gun Award: Tyler Everingham (Matt White Motorsport)

          Super2 Series Champion: Bryce Fullwood (Matt White Motorsport)

          2018 Super2 Pole Position Award: Bryce Fullwood

          Super3 Series Champion: Broc Feeney

          SuperUtes Series Champion: Tom Alexander

          Supercars Eseries Winner: Josh Rogers (Walkinshaw Andretti United)

          Best Presented Team Fan's Choice Award: Penrite Racing

          Best Volunteer Group: Formula 1 Australian grand prix

