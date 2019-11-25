Supercars star Mostert signs with WAU

The worst kept secret in Supercars has finally been confirmed after star driver Chaz Mostert announced his multi-year deal with Holden powerhouse Walkinshaw Andretti United from 2020.

Former Bathurst champion Mostert had been strongly linked to move from Ford's Tickford Racing to WAU.

He was even taped to a tyre trolley by cheeky Tickford mechanics and wheeled down pitlane into WAU's garage after the season-ending finale in Newcastle on Sunday.

Now it's official, Mostert looked forward to reviving WAU which has struggled in their two seasons despite being backed by heavyweights Ryan Walkinshaw, IndyCar legend Michael Andretti and McLaren Formula 1 team CEO Zak Brown.

WAU have won just one race - back in March 2018 - and earned a single podium in 2019 when James Courtney finished third at the Bathurst 1000.

"It's going to be full of new challenges and for me and at this stage of my career I'm excited for some change," said Mostert.

"I've spent most of my Supercar career on one side of the fence (Ford) and really enjoyed that but now I'm excited to jump over to the other side and hopefully build something special.

"My fans that have followed me in my journey so far are all incredible and I hope they continue to support me next year and beyond, no matter the car I drive."

Tickford Racing confirmed Mostert's departure on Tuesday morning.

"Over nearly nine seasons, we have had the privilege to develop Chaz from a raw, young talent to one of the sport's top racing drivers but believe it is time for team and driver to seek new challenges and opportunities," a Tickford Racing statement said.

Mostert fills one vacancy at WAU after the Holden team's drivers Scott Pye (Team 18) and former series champion Courtney (Team Sydney) signed with rivals for 2020.

Reigning Dunlop Super2 Series champion Bryce Fullwood has been tipped to snare the second WAU seat next year.

The Supercars driver merry go round is in full swing just days after the season finale in Newcastle with Jack Le Brocq set to replace Mostert at Tickford.

Tim Slade confirmed he will be departing Holden outfit Brad Jones Racing (BJR) after his third placing in the final race of the season at Newcastle.

Todd Hazelwood has been tipped to replace Slade at an expanded BJR line-up next year that already features Bathurst winner Nick Percat, Macauley Jones and rookie Jack Smith.

Meanwhile, New Zealand driver Richie Stanaway has surprisingly announced he will retire at 28 after being left without a drive following Garry Rogers Motorsport's stunning call to quit Supercars in 2020.

"I feel like it's time to finally call it a day," he posted on social media.