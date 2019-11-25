Tickford confirms Mostert's departure

The worst kept secret in Supercars is closer to being confirmed after Tickford Racing officially announced star driver Chaz Mostert will be leaving the Ford powerhouse.

Former Bathurst champion Mostert has been strongly linked to a 2020 move to Walkinshaw Andretti United (WAU).

Mostert was even taped to a tyre trolley by cheeky Tickford mechanics and wheeled down the pitlane into Holden team WAU's garage after the season-ending finale in Newcastle on Sunday.

An official move to WAU now appears imminent for Mostert after Tickford's driver announcement on Tuesday morning.

"Tickford Racing can confirm that Chaz Mostert's tenure with the team has come to an end," it said.

"Over nearly nine seasons, we have had the privilege to develop Chaz from a raw, young talent to one of the sport's top racing drivers but believe it is time for team and driver to seek new challenges and opportunities.

"We have shared many fond memories together, perhaps none greater than winning the epic 2014 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, and look forward to competing against him in 2020.

"The show goes on for us at Tickford Racing and we look forward to introducing an addition to our driver line up in the near future.

"After a 2019 season that included 22 podium finishes, we are certainly excited about what lies in store for 2020 and beyond."

Mostert looks set to fill one vacancy at WAU after the Holden team's drivers Scott Pye (Team 18) and former series champion James Courtney (Team Sydney) signed with rivals for 2020.

Reigning Dunlop Super2 Series champion Bryce Fullwood has been tipped to snare the second WAU seat next year.

The driver merry go round is set to go into full swing just days after the season finale in Newcastle.

Tim Slade confirmed he will be departing Holden outfit Brad Jones Racing (BJR) after his third placing in the final race of the season at Newcastle.

He may resort to being an endurance round co-driver after a mooted 2020 move to Matt Stone Racing broke down.

Todd Hazelwood has been tipped to replace Slade at an expanded BJR line-up next year that already features Bathurst winner Nick Percat, Macauley Jones and rookie Jack Smith.

Meanwhile, New Zealand driver Richie Stanaway has surprisingly announced he will retire at 28 after being left without a drive following Garry Rogers Motorsport's stunning call to quit Supercars in 2020.

"I feel like it's time to finally call it a day," he posted on social media.