RBR vow to give Commodore sendoff

Supercars heavyweights Red Bull Racing (RBR) have vowed to give the Commodore a fitting farewell after Holden made the shock decision to pull the model from its showrooms.

Australian touring cars are reeling from Holden's bold call to drop the iconic nameplate that first emerged in 1978, saying it will focus exclusively on SUV and light commercial vehicles in the future.

Commodores will continue to be sold until Holden's existing stocks are depleted.

But Supercars boss Sean Seamer confirmed the Commodore would still race in the category through to the end of 2021, honouring a deal that was announced in July.

While RBR boss Roland Dane admitted the news was sad, he promised his Holden outfit would go down swinging in their final years boasting a Commodore.

"We'll get on with our job," he told speedcafe.com.

"There are some great memories to treasure but also some new memories to create.

"It will be (a sad day) when it (Commodore) does disappear. But the world is changing, the automotive world is changing.

"While the Commodore is a big part of Australian culture, Australian history, things come and go and change is inevitable in the world we live in."

Meanwhile, Seamer said Holden's Commodore call would not stop Supercars working closely with the manufacturers before launching their new-look Gen3 regulations for 2022.

"The Commodore will remain on track for the 2020 and 2021 championship seasons," Seamer said.

"The 2021 timing coincides with the introduction of Gen3 Supercars, which, as we've already announced, will be designed to accommodate a wider range of body styles.

"We are already working closely with Holden and Ford on the Gen3 program.

"In the meantime, we're looking forward to seeing the Commodore on track for the next two years and will see it alongside the Ford Mustang once again on the streets of Adelaide when the 2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship begins in February."