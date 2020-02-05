McLaughlin to make IndyCar debut in May

Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin will make his IndyCar Series debut at the Indianapolis GP on May 9.

The 26-year-old New Zealander, who has won the last two V8 titles, will aim to become just the fourth driver to win three straight championships and speculation about his future has been rife.

McLaughlin is off-contract at the end of the 2020 Supercars season and successfully tested an IndyCar in Florida last month.

That was enough to persuade Team Penske majority owner, US motorsport great Roger Penske to throw him in at Indinapolis - although he will be on the grid for the Supercars season start in Adelaide on February 20.

"This is an amazing opportunity - to race against some of the best open wheel drivers in the world on one of the most historic tracks in motorsports," said McLaughlin in a statement.

"I'm excited about the challenge of trying to win a third-consecutive Supercars championship.

"I'm also really looking forward to this new opportunity.

"With the experience I gained at the test in Sebring, I know a little bit more about what to expect when I get back into the car.

"I just want to learn as much as I can every time I'm in the car so I can make the most of the opportunity to race with the team at the grand prix in Indianapolis."

McLaughlin will also participate in next week's pre-season testing at Circuit of the Americas in Texas in the No. 2 Dallara/Chevrolet.

Team Penske has won five of the six IndyCar Series races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course since the series began competing at the track in 2014.

Australia's Will Power won the Grand Prix there in 2015, 2017 and 2018.