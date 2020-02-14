Team Sydney boss targets Supercars summit

His team is yet to confirm the driver of their second car but Team Sydney boss Jonathon Webb is talking tough heading into the Supercars season.

Webb has boldly claimed his team can give powerhouses Red Bull Holden Racing Team and DJR Team Penske a run for their money in 2020.

The new outfit, which has lured former championship-winning driver James Courtney from Walkinshaw Andretti United to drive their No.19 Commodore, is essentially an expanded and rebranded version of Webb's former Tekno Autosports team.

Tekno punched above its weight with a 2016 Bathurst 1000 victory as well as Shane Van Gisbergen's second-placed finish in the 2014 championship.

Webb can see no reason why his new-look team can't upset the odds again this year.

"Realistic is to be giving the Penske and Red Bull boys a run for their money," the team boss told Speedcafe.com.

"There's no doubt they're extremely competitive and they're not going to be easy to get in front of, but we'll be right there pushing them along."

Despite Webb's confident talk, it's unclear when the driver and engineering line-up for the team's second car will be announced with just four days until Tuesday's pre-season test at The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia.

The Supercars field including Team Sydney will start the 2020 championship next Thursday at the Adelaide 500.

In other news, Courtney's long-time co-driver Jack Perkins has confirmed he'll team up with Milwaukee Racing's Will Davison in this year's endurance races.

Current Bathurst champion Alex Premat, who teamed up with Scott McLaughlin to win last year's Mount Panorama classic, is also reportedly set to join Ford's Tickford Racing as a co-driver in 2020.