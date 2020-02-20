Supercars drivers ready for emotional 2020

2020 SUPERCARS SEASON SET TO LAUNCH

* McLAUGHLIN STILL THE ONE TO BEAT

Scott McLaughlin broke all sorts of records in 2019, including the most wins in a Supercars season with 18 victories. His maiden Bathurst victory might have been marred by cheating allegations but he's the most talented driver on the grid and that won't change.

* HOLDEN'S LAST YEAR

It's set to be an emotion-filled season as the iconic car brand prepares to wind down operations. How General Motors' shock announcement affects Holden drivers at this weekend's season-opening Adelaide 500 will be worth keeping an eye on.

* ALL-TIME SUPERCARS CHAMPIONS

7 - Jamie Whincup

5 - Dick Johnson, Mark Skaife, Ian Geoghegan

4 - Bob Jane, Jim Richards, Allan Moffat

3 - Peter Brock, Craig Lowndes

2 - Norm Beechey, Glenn Seton, Marcos Ambrose, Scott McLaughlin (defending champion)

ALL-TIME SUPERCARS RACE WINS

114 - Jamie Whincup

107 - Craig Lowndes

100 - Mark Skaife

54 - Garth Tander

48 - Peter Brock

41 - Scott McLaughlin