          Supercars drivers ready for emotional 2020

          2:36 AM ET
          • Oliver Caffrey

          2020 SUPERCARS SEASON SET TO LAUNCH

          * McLAUGHLIN STILL THE ONE TO BEAT

          Scott McLaughlin broke all sorts of records in 2019, including the most wins in a Supercars season with 18 victories. His maiden Bathurst victory might have been marred by cheating allegations but he's the most talented driver on the grid and that won't change.

          * HOLDEN'S LAST YEAR

          It's set to be an emotion-filled season as the iconic car brand prepares to wind down operations. How General Motors' shock announcement affects Holden drivers at this weekend's season-opening Adelaide 500 will be worth keeping an eye on.

          * ALL-TIME SUPERCARS CHAMPIONS

          7 - Jamie Whincup

          5 - Dick Johnson, Mark Skaife, Ian Geoghegan

          4 - Bob Jane, Jim Richards, Allan Moffat

          3 - Peter Brock, Craig Lowndes

          2 - Norm Beechey, Glenn Seton, Marcos Ambrose, Scott McLaughlin (defending champion)

          ALL-TIME SUPERCARS RACE WINS

          114 - Jamie Whincup

          107 - Craig Lowndes

          100 - Mark Skaife

          54 - Garth Tander

          48 - Peter Brock

          41 - Scott McLaughlin

