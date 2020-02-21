Van Gisbergen shines in Supercars practice

Series runner-up during the past two Supercars seasons, Holden star Shane van Gisbergen has blitzed the field during practice at the season-opening Adelaide 500.

In a tough week for fans of the famous red lion, van Gisbergen gave the Holden faithful something to smile about by setting a hot pace around the South Australian capital's street circuit.

Milwaukee Racing's Will Davison fought back from some early drama to finish second.

Davison lost control of his Ford Mustang early in the session, having to be towed out of the sand, but escaping without any damage to his car.

Van Gisbergen's Red Bull teammate Jamie Whincup was leading for much of the session, but was bumped back to third fastest.

The Holden great will announce his future plans in the sport on Saturday after weeks of speculation about whether he will race beyond next year.

The session saw drivers again struggle to come to grips with the range of technical changes implemented during the off-season.

Not only did Davison end up off track, Holden's Scott Pye came off even worse when he smashed into a wall.

It was the second practice session of the weekend after Erebus' David Reynolds impressive start on Thursday.

There will be a third and final practice session later on Friday, before Saturday's 78-lap season-opening race.