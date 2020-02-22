Whincup dedicates Supercars win to Holden

Supercars legend Jamie Whincup has dedicated his season-opening Adelaide 500 victory to everyone hurting from Holden's demise.

Following General Motors' bombshell decision on Monday, the Red Bull star responded to the axe falling on the red lion by clinching Saturday's 78-lap race from pole.

Whincup finished 2019 in impressive style post-Bathurst and he carried that form to the South Australian capital's street circuit for his 119th career victory.

It was the seven-time champion's 11th win in Adelaide and first at the track since 2016.

Whincup, who on Friday confirmed he would be racing on next year after weeks of speculation, comfortably won his battle with two-time defending champion Scott McLaughlin.

McLaughlin crossed the line in second more than five seconds behind Whincup, after starting the race from seventh on the grid.

Whincup's Triple Eight teammate Shane van Gisbergen was third.

"If the win was going to be dedicated to anyone it was certainly going to be the staff at Holden head office, all the dealers and salesman who have had a pretty tough week," Whincup told reporters.

"Hopefully it's brought them a little bit of delight to have the lion win first race of the year."

A fired-up Whincup pumped his fists upon leaving his Commodore, saying trackside the car performed like a "rocket".

"It's been a bloody tough week for everyone involved and it's great to get a win," he said.

"We got smoked by the other brand (Ford) here last year, so it's nice to bounce back."

Holden cars made up three of the top-four, with Erebus' David Reynolds coming fourth to continue his positive weekend.

Milwaukee Racing veteran Will Davison rounded out the top-five in his Ford Mustang.

McLaughlin said he needed to do a better job at qualifying to give himself a better chance of winning Sunday's race.

"We've been competitive all weekend. The shootout was bad for us; I truly believe the last sector was horrendous," he said.

"I think we had a really good car ... but we messed it up in the shootout."

Holden pair James Courtney and Garry Jacobson had forgettable days after early incidents ensured they wouldn't finish the race.

ADELAIDE 500 RACE ONE RESULTS

1. Jamie Whincup (Holden)

2. Scott McLaughlin (Ford)

3. Shane van Gisbergen (Holden)

4. David Reynolds (Holden)

5. Will Davison (Ford)