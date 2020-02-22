Whincup questioned Supercars career

Despite a dominant end to 2019, seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup seriously questioned whether he was still needed at Red Bull Holden.

But after confirming on Friday a contract extension to continue racing in 2021, Whincup showed he is still a force to be reckoned with the following day.

The 37-year-old roared to victory in the season-opening race at the Adelaide 500, finishing more than five seconds ahead of two-time defending champion Scott McLaughlin.

Whincup floated the possibility of retirement during the off-season and decided to make a call on his future in Adelaide.

His decision was continuing at Triple Eight with fellow flyer Shane van Gisbergen, who rounded out the top-three behind Ford's McLaughlin.

"I just asked myself the question (about whether to continue racing)," Whincup said.

"To try and run with some of the best drivers in the country, if not the world, there is a question to be asked once you get over 35.

"I've got to consider the team as well and make sure that I'm the best person for the 88 car.

"The day I'm not, I'm happy to let it go, but I think I'm the best person for the job this year, and certainly next year."

Whincup's 119th career victory was an emotional one after Monday's announcement of plans to shut down Holden by the end of this year.

Holden cars made up three of the top-four spots in race one after Erebus' David Reynolds continued his strong form.

It was a major statement from Whincup, with four of his five wins last year coming during the final three events of the season.

A slow start ruined his championship aspirations, with his first win of the season not coming until Ipswich in July.