Holden's van Gisbergen takes Adelaide pole

Another Holden star has secured pole position at the Adelaide 500 with Shane van Gisbergen backing up Jamie Whincup's race one efforts at the Supercars' season-opening event.

Van Gisbergen claimed the top-10 shootout from Ford star Scott McLaughlin at the South Australian capital's street circuit.

Tickford Racing's Cameron Waters, in his Ford Mustang, rounded out the top-three for Sunday's 78-lap race.

Seven-times champion Whincup couldn't replicate his Saturday feats when he secured an emotional victory, which he dedicated to everyone involved with Holden.

But his Triple Eight teammate van Gisbergen ensured Red Bull Holden made it seven poles in a row after taking the last five of 2019.

"It would've been good to be on the front-row (with Whincup)," van Gisbergen said.

"But an awesome race (ahead) with Scotty starting up front there so looking forward to it."

But two-times defending series champion McLaughlin will fancy his chances of taking the race from second.

The Shell V-Power star started from seventh in race one but quickly cruised through the field to finish second in his Mustang.

"It's nice to be at the front, we've got track position, try and force their (Holden's) hand a little bit," McLaughlin said.

"I'm really excited for the race, just get to a good start and go around the outside or something."