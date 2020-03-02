Supercars champ set for more IndyCar races

Team Penske says it will be doing all it can to secure Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin multiple IndyCar races in 2020.

The New Zealander is already set to debut in the United States open-wheel championship at May's Indianapolis Grand Prix.

After impressing in off-season testing however, Team Penske president Tim Cindric has confirmed the outfit is eager to get McLaughlin behind the wheel at other races.

"Throughout the year hopefully we'll be able to give him some opportunities and hopefully be able to run him in more than just one race," Cindric told Speedcafe.com.

"With that process, he doesn't have to leave Supercars to understand whether it's something he wants to do and for us to understand how we can make that happen."

McLaughlin is gunning for a hat-trick of titles in this year's Supercars championship but has made no secret of his desire to pursue an opportunity to race in America.

There are a handful of IndyCar races the 26-year-old could compete in this year which don't clash with his Australian commitments including the Dual in Detroit at the end of May.

Cindric said discussions over McLaughlin's future had been ongoing since last year's Bathurst 1000 victory for the DJR Team Penske ace.

"He's got aspirations to race in America. We've never been too keen to rush that process," Cindric said.

"Because if he were to come over and race in the States you want to set him up for success, rather than just do it for the sake of doing it.

"To say that he's automatically going to do that I think is a bit premature.

"He's had one test where all the cars have been there. He definitely drove within himself. I think the challenge will be for him to continue to learn what the racing side of it is all about."