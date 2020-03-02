Walkinshaw nixes Courtney Supercars return

Walkinshaw Andretti United boss Ryan Walkinshaw has moved swiftly to quash any suggestion James Courtney could return to the Supercars team in 2020.

Courtney announced on Saturday he has quit Team Sydney after just one event with the new outfit, leaving the 2010 Supercars champion's future up in the air.

There was speculation of an immediate return to Walkinshaw Andretti United as an endurance co-driver, just months after ending his nine-year stint with the ex-Holden factory team.

But Walkinshaw said his team would be racing in 2020 with Warren Luff and Kurt Kostecki to partner Chaz Mostert and Bryce Fullwood in this year's endurance events.

"We have our co-drivers sorted," Walkinshaw posted on Twitter.

"Anyone claiming anything different is just talking rubbish."

Courtney has yet to announce his plans but revealed on Channel Ten's RPM program he had fielded offers from three Supercars teams within an hour of his Team Sydney exit going public.

Only two teams are yet to announce their co-driver line-ups for 2020.

Brad Jones Racing and Kelly Racing still have openings but Courtney did not outline which teams had been in contact.

"There's also other categories," Courtney said.

"It's been really interesting to see who has come out of the woodwork."