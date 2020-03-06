        <
        >

          Lowndes excited for Carrera Cup debut

          8:25 PM ET
          • David Smith

          Supercars legend Craig Lowndes is excited about putting his silky skills to the test behind the wheel of a Porsche when he makes his Carrera Cup debut next week.

          The Australian driver, 45, will team up with Grove Motorsport at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

          The seven-time Bathurst champion will drive a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car, joining Stephen Groves as part of a two-car effort at Albert Park.

          Lowndes will compete in the Mobil Pro field, while Groves will take part in the Pro-Am category.

          "I'm really excited about the opportunity to continue with the Porsche family following the Bathurst 12 Hour," three-time Supercards champion Lowndes said.

          "The Australian Grand Prix is a global stage and a great track, so I can't wait to get back behind the wheel and compete in the Porsche Carrera Cup races.

          "It will be a challenge given it's my first outing in the category, which is highly competitive but I'm looking forward to seeing what I can do."

