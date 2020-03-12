Red Bull claim Supercars poles at Aust GP

Shane van Gisbergen and Red Bull Holden teammate Jamie Whincup have have claimed the first two Supercars pole positions up for grabs at the Melbourne 400 at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix.

Van Gisbergen finished ahead of Whincup in the first qualifying session on Thursday, with Will Davison and reigning champion Scott McLaughlin to start Race 3 on the second row in third and fourth respectively.

Whincup got the upper hand in qualifying for Race 4, claiming pole position with Tickford Racing's Cameron Waters also on the front row in his Ford Mustang.

Macauley Jones was unable to take part in either of the day's qualifying sessions.

His Team CoolDrive Commodore suffered a brake failure at high speed approaching Turn 1 and crashed into the tyre barrier in a collision that ended the second practice session.

The circuit will host four 20-lap races across the course of the Formula One meeting.

Championship leader McLaughlin has a 27-point lead on Whincup after the season-opening Adelaide 500.