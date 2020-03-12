Supercars' schedule at Aus GP 'unchanged'

The Supercars' schedule "remains unchanged" despite fans being barred from attending the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne because of the coronavirus.

Four races are planned this weekend for the second round of the Supercars' season, but the ongoing health crisis has left the Albert Park event in jeopardy.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews said on Friday the grand prix would be held without spectators, if it goes ahead at all.

Supercars officials will be guided by what grand prix bosses decide to do after the fan ban was announced.

"While we are continuing to monitor the ongoing situation, the Supercars schedule at the AGP remains unchanged," a Supercars spokesperson said.

"Gates have not opened, and we will keep Supercars fans updated as soon as new information is available."

The McLaren team has withdrawn from the event after a team member tested positive for coronavirus.

Eight F1 team members had been tested for coronavirus with results released on Thursday revealing one, from McLaren, had tested positive