Supercars return known by end of month

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer has refused to be distracted by naming rights sponsor Virgin Australia's dire financial plight, saying his focus is finalising a return date for racing by the end of April.

The coronavirus outbreak ensured the 2020 series was halted in March after just one completed round with the June 5-7 Winton races initially pencilled in as a return date.

However, the pandemic hit major sponsor Virgin Australia even harder.

There are fears the airline could go into administration if it does not receive a federal government bailout after effectively grounding close to its entire fleet.

A logistical nightmare may face Supercars who use Virgin Australia to carry all their drivers, teams and support staff to events around the country.

But Seamer said his priority was nailing down a return date for racing in the next two weeks.

"We will have a better idea by the end of the month...as to exactly when we are able to come back and what form it takes," he said.

But Seamer did concede that life would be difficult for Supercars if racing returned without Virgin Australia flights.

"It would but we will cross that bridge when we come to it," he said of Virgin Australia, whose Supercars contract expires at the end of next season.

"Obviously Virgin is going through as tough a time as anyone. We are confident they are doing everything they can and when we go racing again we plan to be flying with them."

Seamer said the biggest hurdles Supercars first had to clear were "when we go racing and how we go racing".

A final verdict on Winton will be made at the end of the month.

And Supercars have a May 15 deadline to make a call on the Townsville street race from June 26-28.

Seamer said it was still too early to tell whether street racing rounds like Townsville and the scheduled season-ender at Newcastle could be held as TV only events due to government restrictions.

He reiterated that "everything was on the table" including two-day rounds, mid-week races, new-look race formats and reduced personnel to ensure the 14-round season is completed.

Seamer doubled down on his earlier claim the season could end at Mount Panorama in February, coinciding with the Bathurst 12 Hour.

He said it may help Supercars fulfil an obligation to the NSW government to finish the season in their state if Newcastle is scrapped.

"If we are both there on the same date (with Bathurst 12 Hour teams) I am sure we will be able to navigate it," Seamer said.

"We have a commitment to NSW (government) that they have the final round.

"If Newcastle is not the final round then the 12 Hour date gives us the opportunity to fulfil the obligation if we were to run into next year."