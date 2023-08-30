Los Angeles Sparks guard Lexie Brown will miss the remainder of the season with a non-COVID-19 illness, the team announced Tuesday.

"While Lexie is progressing, after thorough consultation with her, the Sparks training staff, and team doctors, it has been determined that the best decision is to allow Lexie to focus on rest and recovery," the team said in a statement. "The Sparks fully support Lexie through this process and appreciate respect for her privacy. A further update will be provided when available."

Brown posted a thank-message on social media later Tuesday.

"Thank you to those who have sent me positivity and prayer. I'm doing and feeling much better," Brown posted on X, formerly Twitter.

She also posted on Instagram that it's "been a rough few months, but happy that my health is headed in a positive direction. Minor setback but nothing I can't handle. Thank you everyone for the kind words this season."

Brown has kept the exact nature of her illness private although she revealed on TikTok recently that she has been "in and out of the hospital for months now."

Brown, known for her defense and 3-point shooting, has appeared in just 12 contests this season for the Sparks, starting 11. After missing five weeks across June and July, she tried to come back in late July, played three games before ultimately being sidelined for good. She was averaging 12.4 points per game on 48.6% shooting in 30.3 minutes per game, all career-highs, for the Sparks on the season.

Los Angeles (15-19) is projected to make the postseason after spending most of the summer towards the bottom standings; they've had a slew of other injuries/illnesses beyond Brown's. Entering Tuesday's game against the Chicago Sky, Brown, Chiney Ogwumike (foot), Nia Clouden (knee) and Katie Lou Samuelson (maternity leave) remained on the injury report, and were joined by recent addition Layshia Clarendon (health and safety protocols).

Brown -- a 2018 first-round pick out of Duke -- previously played for Connecticut, Minnesota and Chicago, where she won a WNBA title, before joining the Sparks in 2022.