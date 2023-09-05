Washington Mystics guard Kristi Toliver has a torn ACL in her right knee, coach Eric Thibault told reporters Tuesday.

Toliver suffered a noncontact injury in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Sparks and had to be carried off the floor. She was limited to 11 games off the bench in 2023 due to plantar fasciitis, averaging 3.6 points and 9.0 minutes per game.

Toliver, a three-time All-Star, is in her second stint with the Mystics after playing with them from 2017 to 2019 and helping them win their first WNBA title.

In addition to serving as an assistant coach for the NBA's Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks, Toliver has seen action in 380 games across 14 seasons with the Chicago Sky, Sparks and Mystics.

In other moves, Mystics center Shakira Austin has returned to Washington to be evaluated by team doctors for a hip injury. Washington visits the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night.