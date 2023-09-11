SEATTLE -- Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams likely won't play in the WNBA next season due to the league's prioritization rule, she told reporters at the team's exit interviews Monday.

"2024 looks like it's not possible, more so because of prioritization and of course even if I were to come, it would be in August with the Olympics," Williams said a day after the conclusion of the Storm's schedule. "But 2025, I plan on coming back."

Only a concussion suffered playing for club ASVEL in the French league playoffs made Williams eligible this season. During the first year of the prioritization rule, unsigned players like Williams were required to complete their offseason commitments prior to the start of the WNBA regular season.

Because Williams was unable to play, ASVEL released her from her contract before completing its championship run, allowing her to re-sign with Seattle as a restricted free agent in late June after recovering from the concussion.

The situation will become more challenging in 2024, when the prioritization rule will require unsigned free agents to complete offseason play before the start of training camp. (Players under contract will have to report prior to training camp.) Additionally, WNBA training camps likely will start earlier due to the league's traditional break for the Olympics, where Williams plans to represent France.

"The France season goes long," she said. "I have obligations that I've had in place for two years now, so I'm going to see those through. We're hosting the Olympics in Paris. I'm not hoping to get another concussion. I think I've had enough for a lifetime, so I'm hoping I stay healthy."

By 2025, the prioritization issue should ease a bit without the Olympic break. Still, Williams remains frustrated about the prioritization rule and the fact that it does not give teams any flexibility to choose whether to sign a player with extended offseason commitments. She expressed optimism that prioritization could lead WNBA players to vote for opting out of the current collective bargaining agreement ahead of the deadline on Nov. 1, 2024, which would allow them to renegotiate the CBA after the 2025 season.

"I completely understand the part of teams wanting players here," Williams said, "but some coaches might be able to accept it, some organizations might be able to accept a player coming late, so I never understand why it had to be an end-all, be-all just because you're 24 hours late."

Another injury cut short Williams' 2023 return to the Storm. After averaging 9.3 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds in eight starts following the All-Star break, Williams suffered a season-ending stress fracture in her left foot in early August. She's still in the early part of the return timeline of four to six weeks that the team announced when the injury occurred.

"The fact that I was here helped a lot, just the fact that I was in this environment and around my teammates and with this staff and this organization," Williams said. "It helped a lot mentally. Mentally, I'm doing a lot better than I thought I would, and I would say it's thanks to me being here in Seattle. Physically, I'm getting better as well. I don't need the boot anymore and I'm starting to get back into things."

After completing her one-year contract with the Storm, Williams will be an unrestricted free agent, according to salary data from HerHoopStats.com. Seattle general manager Talisa Rhea said the team would like to have Williams back whenever she's eligible to play.

"We'll definitely have conversations with Gabby when we can," Rhea said. "As we saw this year, things can happen, so I don't know if it's definitive. We love having Gabby here. She was great while she was here, so hopefully we can continue those conversations."