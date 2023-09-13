Washington Mystics center-forward Shakira Austin will miss at least the first two games of the WNBA playoffs as she recovers from a hip injury that she reaggravated toward the end of the regular season, coach Eric Thibault said Wednesday.

The team is evaluating test results before it makes any decision regarding her return, Thibault said.

The No. 7 seed Mystics face the No. 2 seed New York Liberty in the first round, with Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2). Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN), and a potential deciding Game 3 would be Friday, Sept. 22 (ESPN2).

Austin, the No. 3 pick in the 2022 draft, has appeared in only 19 games this season, missing all of July and much of August after suffering a left hip strain. She returned for six games before reinjuring the hip after a hard fall on Aug. 31.

The former Ole Miss star, who has averaged 9.1 points and 6.6 rebounds during her two WNBA seasons, is considered a major defensive and rebounding presence. Now Washington will have to fare without her for at least two games as it goes up against the Liberty's Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart, the 2021 and 2018 MVPs.

The Mystics have been hounded by injuries this season, including to fellow starters Ariel Atkins and two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne. Both players have since returned, while veteran guard Kristi Toliver is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Forward Myisha Hines-Allen has been starting in place for Austin.