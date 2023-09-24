NEW YORK -- The No. 3 seed Connecticut Sun stunned the No. 2 seed New York Liberty on Sunday for a Game 1 semifinal win 78-63.

The Liberty were held to 63 points on 33.8% shooting, both season lows, as coach Sandy Brondello called her team's performance the worst of the season. Connecticut head coach Stephanie White, meanwhile, called the game "probably the most consistent 40 minutes that we've played all year."

Despite trailing by three at the half, the Sun won by 15, making them the seventh WNBA team -- and first since the 2011 Lynx -- to win a playoff game by at least that many after being down at halftime.

"We'll be better next time. I'm 100% sure of that," Brondello said. "That was their worst game of the season, but we've got great players and we will have to respond in the right way. It's a great challenge for us."

The Sun went 0-4 against the Liberty in the regular season but took control of the game early with a 25-21 first-quarter lead and used a 28-15 third frame to snatch the momentum. The loss was a first for the Liberty this postseason.

Both franchises are looking for their first championship, with the Sun making their fifth consecutive semifinal appearance and the Liberty making their first semifinal since 2015.