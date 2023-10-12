Three Aces surpass 20 points on the night as Las Vegas beats New York 104-76 in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals. (2:35)

Aces dominate Liberty to take 2-0 lead in WNBA Finals (2:35)

Open Extended Reactions

The stars were out in force for Game 2 of the WNBA Finals in Vegas, where the Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 104-76.

A'ja Wilson showed out for the sideline royalty, as she dropped 26 points and snatched 15 rebounds to give the Aces a commanding 2-0 lead over the Liberty.

A few celebrities were up close and personal with the action, and a couple had action of their own.

Tank

Grammy-nominated artist Tank sang his rendition of the national anthem.

𝗧𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 🤩🎤



Thank you for coming out to perform the National Anthem for the sold out crowd, @TheRealTank!#RaiseTheStakes // #WNBAFinals pic.twitter.com/hWaM4igrTv — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) October 12, 2023

Vivica A. Fox and Cynthia Cooper

The actress sat courtside next to Naismith Hall of Famer Cynthia Cooper, one of the most honored athletes in WNBA history.

Too Short

What's a Finals game without some great entertainment? For 50 years of hip-hop, the rapper performed some of his greatest hits, including "Blow the Whistle" and "Shake That Monkey," which turned halftime into a party.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole had some time on his hands to cheer on the WNBA Las Vegas affiliate before preparing for Sunday's home matchup against the New England Patriots.

Melody Ehsani and Flea

The fashion designer, whose clothing was featured in NBA 2K24, shared the sights beside recording artist Flea.

Wanda Sykes

The comedian loves a great, high-intensity Finals game.