          Breanna Stewart 1 of 3 unanimous All-WNBA First Team picks

          Breanna Stewart's 27-point performance sends Liberty to WNBA Finals (1:23)

          • Alexa Philippou, ESPNOct 15, 2023, 02:45 PM ET
          NEW YORK -- WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty and MVP candidates Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun and A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces were unanimous selections to the 2023 All-WNBA First Team, the league announced Sunday.

          The first team was rounded out by the Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier and Dallas Wings' Satou Sabally.

          The second team featured the Los Angeles Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike, the Aces' Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray, the Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd and the Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu.

          The Aces and Liberty, who meet in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, were the only clubs with multiple players on the All-WNBA first and second teams (the Aces had three, while the Liberty had two). The Aces lead the series 2-0.

          Stewart and Ogwumike earned their sixth overall All-WNBA team selections and Wilson earned her fourth, while Gray and Loyd were each chosen for the third time. Thomas, Ionescu and Collier each earned their second All-WNBA honors. Collier and Thomas made their debuts on the first team, while Sabally and Young were chosen for All-WNBA nods for the first time.

          The All-WNBA teams were determined by a national panel of 60 sportswriters and broadcasters.