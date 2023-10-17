Chelsea Gray hobbles to the bench in visible pain after suffering a leg injury in the fourth quarter. (1:04)

Chelsea Gray heads to the bench after suffering a leg injury (1:04)

Open Extended Reactions

Las Vegas Aces star guard Chelsea Gray will miss Wednesday's Game 4 of the WNBA Finals with a foot injury, coach Becky Hammon announced Tuesday.

Gray left in the fourth quarter of Las Vegas' 87-73 loss to the New York Liberty on Sunday and had to be helped back to the locker room. She was on a scooter at practice.

Starting center Kiah Stokes is also out with a foot injury. It's unclear when Stokes suffered the injury in Sunday's game.

Hammon said both players are questionable for a possible Game 5 on Friday.

The Aces are up 2-1 over the Liberty in the series.