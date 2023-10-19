The Las Vegas Aces win their second WNBA title in a row after Courtney Vandersloot misses the potential game-winning 3. (0:48)

The Las Vegas Aces are back-to-back WNBA champions after defeating the New York Liberty 70-69 on Wednesday night.

After trailing by as much as 12 points in the third, Las Vegas closed the quarter out on a 21-7 run. Playing without star guard Chelsea Gray, the Aces were led by two-time MVP A'ja Wilson who had 24 points and 16 rebounds. Wilson earned WNBA Finals MVP honors after averaging 21 points and 12.5 rebounds per game in the Finals.

Las Vegas became the first WNBA team to repeat since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001 and 2002 after a dominant regular season where they went 34-6.

The sports world reacted to the Aces' second WNBA title in a row:

Around the basketball world

It's been 7,718 days since a WNBA team went back-to-back.



Welcome to an exclusive club, @LVAces! — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) October 19, 2023

I am so happy proud for my @GamecockWBB babies @Aye_itslaylay @_ajawilson22 on being @WNBA Champs!! They got their first @NCAA natty together now this.....a coach's dream when they win on all levels! Love up! — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) October 19, 2023

Sometimes I just know how to do it better than you 😏! Congrats to The Aces!! Back to back! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) October 19, 2023

Local love

The city of Las Vegas is no stranger to championship winning teams. The NHL's Las Vegas Golden Knights won its first Stanley Cup in June. Las Vegas sent their congratulations to the Aces.

Congratulations to the 2-time World Champion @LVAces on your back-to-back WNBA titles! https://t.co/UKB3xNjihn — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 19, 2023

BACK 2 BACK BABY!!!! 🏆🏆



Congratulations to the @LVAces on winning their second consecutive WNBA title!!!!! 👏🫶#VegasBorn | #RaiseTheStakes pic.twitter.com/Rr1HfuMFdk — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 19, 2023

ACES WIN!!! 🎉



First @WNBA back-to-back champions in 21 years!!! 🏆🏆



❤️ to show our @LVAces some love on this historic night!



Way to #RaiseTheStakes#WNBAFinals pic.twitter.com/t3y6ypo4D8 — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 19, 2023

Famous fans

Wilson released the third version of her signature Nike shoe earlier this year and the company was among the first to congratulate the Finals MVP.

Make that two for 2️⃣2️⃣.



Congratulations @_ajawilson22 on winning back-to-back WNBA championships and your first Finals MVP.



You are Her. Periodt. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Rw92ftIQMr — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) October 19, 2023

Former President Barack Obama also congratulated the Aces on their championship win.