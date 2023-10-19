The Las Vegas Aces hold on to defeat the New York Liberty in Game 4 to win the 2023 WNBA championship. (4:02)

The WNBA on Thursday fined the New York Liberty $25,000 after some of their players declined media interviews following the team's loss to the Las Vegas Aces in the clinching game of the WNBA Finals.

Liberty players Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and Betnijah Laney also were fined $2,000 each by the league for turning down media requests for interviews.

According to WNBA rules, each team's coach and two players must attend the postgame news conference, and additional players requested by the media are required to be available in a different location.

The Aces were not fined for violating league policy. Several players crashed the postgame news conference as Finals MVP A'ja Wilson was answering a question. After briefly joining in on a song, Wilson asked for silence and resumed with her answer.

Las Vegas defeated the Liberty 70-69 in Game 4 in New York to clinch its second championship in a row. The Liberty's Courtney Vandersloot missed a shot as time expired that would have extended the series to a winner-take-all Game 5 in Las Vegas.