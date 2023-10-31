Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago Sky have named Jeff Pagliocca as their general manager, the organization announced Tuesday.

The announcement comes after the hiring of head coach Teresa Weatherspoon earlier this month. Weatherspoon and Pagliocca replace James Wade, who served as the organization's head coach and GM from 2019 until July 1, when he announced he was leaving for an assistant coaching role with the NBA's Toronto Raptors.

Pagliocca -- the first standalone GM in Sky history -- had assisted with player development and advising the head coach for the past four seasons, including most recently serving as director of skill development in 2023. He also owns a company in the Chicago area that trains top high school, college, WNBA and NBA players.

"We are delighted to welcome Jeff Pagliocca as the Chicago Sky's new General Manager to identify and build the roster that will be a model for sustained success," Sky president and CEO Adam Fox said in a statement. "Jeff's expertise in player development and data driven talent evaluation, sophisticated basketball IQ, and his incredible relationships with players make him the perfect choice to complement Coach Weatherspoon as we strive for another championship in Chicago."

"I am beyond grateful to be named the new General Manager of the Chicago Sky," Pagliocca added. "I'm very proud to partner with Coach Weatherspoon and the Sky front office to shape a championship-caliber roster. With a strong background in strategy, player development, and tenure with this team, I am eager to build upon our tradition of excellence, hard work, and winning, in this energizing new chapter of Sky basketball. Expect us to bring unmatched toughness, grit, and relentless competitive spirit to Chicago."

The Sky have Kahleah Copper, Marina Mabrey, Elizabeth Williams, Isabelle Harrison and Dana Evans under contract for next season, but do not have a 2024 first-round pick. The team gave pick-swap rights to the Dallas Wings for their 2025 first-rounder in the trade Wade orchestrated in February that brought Mabrey to Chicago.