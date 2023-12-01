Open Extended Reactions

Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin has undergone surgery to repair a labrum tear in her left hip, the team announced Friday.

The Mystics said Austin's recovery is expected to be four to six months, so it is uncertain if she'll be available for the start of the 2024 season next May.

The 6-foot-5 Austin was the No. 3 draft pick in 2022 out of Ole Miss, where she transferred after starting her college career at Maryland. She averaged 8.7 points and 6.5 rebounds in 2022 and was named to the WNBA's all-rookie first team.

This past season, she averaged 10.0 points and 7.0 rebounds, but was limited to 19 games due to injury.