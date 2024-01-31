Check out Elena Delle Donne top highlights from last season with the Washington Mystics. (1:52)

A trio of former WNBA MVPs signed with or were traded to new teams last season in free agency. More might be on the move in 2024.

The free agency negotiation period officially began Jan. 21. Contracts can be made official starting Feb. 1. But we already know Nneka Ogwumike will be wearing a different uniform this season. The 2016 WNBA MVP informed the Los Angeles Sparks she intends to leave.

Other free agents such as Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, both with the New York Liberty, are expected to stay put.

But all eyes are on Ogwumike as well as two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne, who was core-designated by the Washington Mystics. Rumblings of Delle Donne's discontent with some Mystics decisions and the franchise's direction have existed for a while, and the team is reportedly seeking draft picks in return for the star. And there's still a big question mark surrounding Candace Parker's health and whether we've seen the last of her on the court.

Skylar Diggins-Smith, whose tenure with the Phoenix Mercury went sour last year, is another high-profile free agent expected to play for a new team this season.

Keep it here all offseason long for the latest buzz, news and reports surrounding the WNBA. The 2024 season -- the league's 28th -- will tip off May 14.

Jan. 30 updates

8:30 p.m. ET: Restricted free agent Satou Sabally will return to the Dallas Wings, she told ESPN's Alexa Philippou on Tuesday. The 25-year-old was the 2023 WNBA Most Improved Player and finished fifth in MVP voting last season.

Sabally said she kept an open mind throughout free agency, but was drawn to the goal of winning a championship with Dallas, where she has played her entire WNBA career since the Wings drafted her No. 2 overall in 2020.

"Just engaging in those basketball conversation really made us realize that we want to work together and we want to bring a championship to Dallas," Sabally said. "It could really be termed as unfinished business."

Jan. 29 updates

8:03 p.m. ET: Nneka Ogwumike, in New York to promote "Shattered Glass: A WNBPA Story," a documentary on the lives and careers of Ogwumike, Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart and Sheryl Swoopes, was expected to meet with the New York Liberty on Tuesday, sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Tonight in NYC @nnekaogwumike @breannastewart and @jus242 are at the premiere of Shattered Glass: A WNBPA story. Tomorrow, according to sources, @nnekaogwumike will have a free agent meeting with the @nyliberty pic.twitter.com/XXLdR2Pyhn — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 30, 2024

Jan. 26 updates

3:13 p.m. ET: Unrestricted free agent Alanna Smith will sign with the Minnesota Lynx on a two-year deal, her agent, Sammy Wloszczowski of SIG Sports, told ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

The 6-foot-4 forward from Australia and former Stanford star is coming off a career season with the Chicago Sky in which she averaged 9.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks with a league-best 63% shooting on 2-pointers.

Jan. 24 updates

6 p.m. ET: Former WNBA MVP Nneka Ogwumike informed the Los Angeles Sparks that she intends to leave in free agency, the team told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. Ogwumike has played her entire 12-year WNBA career with the Sparks since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2012. She was the 2016 MVP and led the Sparks to the title that season.

Ogwumike has taken meetings with the Sparks, Atlanta Dream, Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky. She intends to meet with the Seattle Storm and New York Liberty before deciding on her next team.

LA, I hope it's not goodbye, but 'see you later'. pic.twitter.com/kalKHp4k3o — Nneka Ogwumike (@nnekaogwumike) January 25, 2024

Jan. 23 updates

5:41 p.m. ET: Jonquel Jones intends to return to the New York Liberty, her agent, Boris Lelchitski, told ESPN's Alexa Philippou. Jones, who was the 2021 WNBA MVP while competing with the Connecticut Sun, was a key player in the Liberty's run to last season's WNBA Finals.

Jan. 20 updates

5:36 p.m. ET: Two-time WNBA champion Jordin Canada will most likely seek a sign-and-trade from the Los Angeles Sparks, who designated her a core player, sources told ESPN's Andraya Carter.

Canada was part of the Seattle Storm's 2018 and 2020 championship squads, and is a two-time All-Defensive first-team selection. She spent the past two seasons playing in Los Angeles, her hometown team and near her college of UCLA.