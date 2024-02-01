Open Extended Reactions

Guard Jordin Canada, coming off her best season in the WNBA, is headed to the Atlanta Dream in a sign-and-trade deal with the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sparks send Canada and their No. 12 pick in the 2024 draft to Atlanta for guard Aari McDonald and the Dream's No. 8 selection. The Sparks, who are amid a franchise refresh, now have the Nos. 2, 4, 8 and 24 picks in this year's draft, which is April 15.

Canada, 28, was the No. 5 pick in the 2018 draft out of UCLA by the Seattle Storm and won WNBA titles with the Storm in 2018 and 2020. She signed with the Sparks in 2022 and had career-high averages of 13.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.3 steals last season. Canada is also a two-time WNBA all-defensive first team selection.

"Canada's defensive prowess is a trait I've admired from a distance since she entered the league," Dream coach Tanisha Wright said. "You simply can't teach the level of skill she brings to her position."

Canada is currently in Australia playing for the Melbourne Boomers along with Dream forward Naz Hillmon. Canada leads the WNBL in assists with 7.9 per game.

McDonald, 25, led Arizona to the 2021 national championship game and then was picked No. 3 in the draft by the Dream. She has averaged 8.6 points and 2.5 assists in her three seasons in Atlanta.