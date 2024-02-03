Open Extended Reactions

The Connecticut Sun are sending Rebecca Allen to the Phoenix Mercury in a sign-and-trade deal in exchange for Moriah Jefferson, the teams announced Saturday.

Jefferson returns to the state where she won four national championships as a player for UConn before being drafted No. 2 overall in 2016.

The point guard dealt with injuries early in her WNBA career but last season averaged 10.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals with Phoenix. Her previous stops include San Antonio/Las Vegas, Dallas and Minnesota. As part of the Lynx in 2022, she recorded her first career triple-double.

Her contract with the Sun extends through 2025.

"We are excited to add Moriah to our team," Sun coach Stephanie White said in a statement. "She gives us an experienced guard that can impact the game on both ends with her speed, quickness and playmaking ability."

Allen, who's played in the WNBA for eight years, comes off her first season in Connecticut, where she made 27 starts and averaged 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds. Before the wing's stint with the Sun, the 2020 Tokyo Olympian with the Australian Opals spent seven seasons with the New York Liberty.

"Becca is a multidimensional player, who can impact the game on both ends of the floor with her elite shooting, versatility and length," Mercury general manager Nick U'Ren said in a statement. "The veteran leadership and high basketball IQ that she brings will be invaluable to our team."

Both the Sun and Mercury will look quite different next season. Phoenix signed point guard Natasha Cloud while the Sun traded point guard Natisha Hiedeman and guard Tiffany Hayes retired. They have since signed Rachel Banham and traded for Tiffany Mitchell, both guards.