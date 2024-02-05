Open Extended Reactions

The Connecticut Sun are bringing back a pair of key free agents from last season's team that lost in the WNBA semifinals after finishing with the league's third-best record at 27-13.

Connecticut announced Monday the re-signing of center Brionna Jones, a two-time All-Star who was averaging career-high marks of 15.9 PPG, 8.2 RPG and 1.8 SPG when she suffered a season-ending Achilles rupture on June 20.

Additionally, sources told ESPN's Alexa Philippou that five-time All-Star forward DeWanna Bonner will be re-signing with the Sun. Bonner was an unrestricted free agent after averaging 17.4 PPG last season, her highest average since 2020, while playing all 40 games. Bonner's 2023 All-Star selection was her second in the last three years.

Sources told Philippou that before deciding to return to Connecticut, Bonner considered joining multiple other teams, including the Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm.

Jones, who has played her entire seven-year WNBA career in Connecticut, agreed to a one-year deal as the Sun's core player per the team. Because Jones was also cored last year, preventing her from signing with another team without a trade, she will be an unrestricted free agent going forward.

In the news release, Connecticut coach Stephanie White expressed optimism about Jones' return from Achilles surgery.

"We are looking forward to a full year with Breezy on the floor," White said. "She is the ultimate teammate, competitor and leader. She's worked hard through the process of her recovery and rehab and we are ready to get to work with her."

The Sun will have a different look in 2024 after losing three key players. Starting guard Tiffany Hayes announced her retirement from the WNBA in December, while backcourtmate Natisha Heideman was traded to the Minnesota Lynx last week in a deal that brought back veteran guard Tiffany Mitchell. Connecticut replaced Hiedeman at point guard with UConn alum Moriah Jefferson, acquired in a sign-and-trade deal that sent free agent forward Rebecca Allen to the Mercury.

Along with MVP runner-up Alyssa Thomas, Bonner and Jones have been the two consistent fixtures on a Sun team that has reached the semifinals all four years since adding Bonner and lost in the 2022 WNBA Finals, making their returns crucial to Connecticut remaining a contender.