Coming off the best scoring season of her career, guard Lexie Brown agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday.

Brown, 29, averaged 12.4 points with 2.4 assists in 12 games (11 starts) for the Sparks last season, her second with the club. She had two separate pauses during the 2023 season due to a non-COVID illness and missed the final 26 games.

"This is such a surreal moment for me," said Brown, the No. 9 overall draft pick in 2018 by the Connecticut Sun. "Anyone familiar with my career knows that it hasn't always been easy and finding a home with the Sparks organization has been such a blessing. They have allowed me to be myself and walk in my light since Day 1."

A 2021 WNBA champion as a member of the Chicago Sky, Brown has averaged 6.0 points and 1.6 assists over six WNBA seasons with the Sun (2018), Minnesota Lynx (2019-20), Sky and Sparks.

Los Angeles went 17-23 last season as a late playoff push fell short. After a six-game winning streak, the Sparks closed out the season with a 2-5 record.

"I'm really excited for the future and being a veteran leader of this super talented team," Brown said. "I can't thank everyone in the organization enough for believing in me and supporting me. This is an opportunity that I've been waiting for and working so hard for."