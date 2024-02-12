Wings sign former Fever forward Emma Cannon

Open Extended Reactions

The Dallas Wings announced the signing of veteran forward Emma Cannon on Monday.

Cannon, 34, averaged 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 30 games (three starts) for the Indiana Fever in 2023.

"We are excited to welcome Emma to the Dallas Wings organization," team president and CEO Greg Bibb said. "Emma is a versatile veteran who will bring leadership and grit to our team. She is currently enjoying one of her finest professional campaigns while playing in Turkey and I'm eager to see her competing in a Wings uniform this summer."

Cannon has career averages of 5.5 points and 3.3 boards in 109 games (11 starts) with four teams since 2017.