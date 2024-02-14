Open Extended Reactions

Unrestricted free agent Stefanie Dolson is returning to the Washington Mystics, where she spent the first three years of her WNBA career, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

Dolson, 32, a two-time WNBA All-Star (2015, 2017), arrives in D.C. after spending the past two seasons in New York and the five prior in Chicago, where she won a championship with the Sky in 2021. She is expected to sign a two-year deal, the source confirmed.

The 6-foot-5 center has averaged 8.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game across her 10-year WNBA career. A two-time national champion at UConn, Dolson was drafted sixth overall by the Mystics in 2014.

Washington is reshaping its roster following the departure of point guard Natasha Cloud and the absence of two-time league MVP Elena Delle Donne, whom ESPN previously reported is taking a break from basketball.

With Dolson in tow, they'll build around Olympian Ariel Atkins, lottery pick Shakira Austin, former all-WNBA second team selection Myisha Hines-Allen and veterans Brittney Sykes and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.

The news of Dolson signing with the Mystics was first reported by The Washington Post.