Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally underwent a shoulder procedure Tuesday, the WNBA team announced.

Sabally, the No. 2 draft pick in 2020 out of Oregon, was the WNBA's Most Improved Player last season and an All-Star.

Sabally injured her left shoulder competing for Germany at an Olympic qualifying tournament in Brazil, held Feb. 8-11. The German women's basketball team qualified for the Olympics for the first time.

According to the Wings, no timeline has been set for Sabally's return, but the team said she is expected to make a full recovery. The WNBA season begins May 14; the Wings' first game is May 15. The Paris Olympics are July 26-Aug. 11.

Sabally, 25, averaged 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season for the Wings, who went 22-18 and advanced to the WNBA semifinals before losing to the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces.