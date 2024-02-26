Team USA beats Belgium in an Olympic qualifier as Breanna Stewart's tip-in goes before the buzzer sounds. (0:19)

Open Extended Reactions

Breanna Stewart, the reigning WNBA MVP, re-signed with the New York Liberty, the organization announced Monday.

"It's a monumental day in New York as we are thrilled to welcome back the MVP, Breanna Stewart," general manager Jonathan Kolb said in a statement. "Stewie's return marks our unwavering commitment to excellence and our collective drive to bring a championship to New York."

Stewart's deal is a one-year, non-guaranteed pact, and below the player maximum salary, a source confirmed to ESPN after it was originally reported by The Athletic. The strategy allows New York more flexibility in how it shapes its roster.

The Liberty, who made their first WNBA Finals since 2002 last season, are running it back with the same core from last year in Stewart, Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu, Courtney Vandersloot and Betnijah Laney.

The franchise -- revived by that group after years of irrelevance in the league -- is still searching for its first WNBA title.

By designating Stewart under the league's core rule in the offseason, the Liberty retained her exclusive negotiation rights. But the former UConn great indicated she had no intention to be anywhere else but New York when she hit free agency.

In her first season in Brooklyn after spending her entire career with the Seattle Storm, Stewart averaged 23.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 steals per game on her way to being named league MVP for the second time in her career.

Stewart previously won MVP in 2018 and won Finals MVP in both 2018 and 2020 as she propelled the Storm to two league titles.