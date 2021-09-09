Georgia Tech announced contract extensions Thursday with men's basketball coach Josh Pastner for three years and women's hoops coach Nell Fortner for two years.

Combined with the two years remaining on his current deal, Pastner is now under contract with the Yellow Jackets through the 2025-26 season.

Fortner, who had four years left on her deal, is now under contract through the 2026-27 season.

This past season, the Georgia Tech men went 17-9 overall and 11-6 in the ACC, and won the fourth ACC tournament championship in school history. The Yellow Jackets made their first NCAA tournament berth since 2010, with Moses Wright being named ACC player of the year. Three starters return from last season's NCAA tournament team, including ACC tournament MVP Michael Devoe.

Fortner took over for the 2019-20 season and went 17-9 and 12-6 this past year, finishing third in ACC. The Yellow Jackets earned their first NCAA Tournament berth in seven years and made the Sweet 16 for just the second time in program history, falling to top-seeded South Carolina.

Georgia Tech's Lorela Cubaj was co-defensive player of the year in the ACC, and Lotta Maj-Lahtinen was the league's most improved player. Both are back this season for the Fortner's Yellow Jackets.

Fortner was ACC coach of the year, the third time she's won a conference coaching honor. She was Big Ten coach of the year at Purdue in 1997 and got the SEC award in 2009 while with Auburn.